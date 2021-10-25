Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Neogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.09 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.