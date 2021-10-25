Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 406% compared to the typical daily volume of 495 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,110. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.