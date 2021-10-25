Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

