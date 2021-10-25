Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $165.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.01. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.