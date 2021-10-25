Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $183.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.10 million. Agenus posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 64.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

