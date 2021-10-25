Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

