Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

APD stock opened at $291.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.