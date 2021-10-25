AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

