Albar Capital Ltd Buys 20,427 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.