Albar Capital Ltd Has $5.45 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,010 shares during the quarter. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $20,017,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

