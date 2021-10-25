Albar Capital Ltd Invests $26.39 Million in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,387,000. Jumia Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

A number of research firms have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

