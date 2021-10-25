Albar Capital Ltd Sells 115,317 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Albar Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 84.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,317 shares during the quarter. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Shares of OSK opened at $106.25 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

