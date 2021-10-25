Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

