Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.740-$7.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.83.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 515,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

