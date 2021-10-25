Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $590.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $417.36 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average is $636.02.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.