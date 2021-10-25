Alkermes (ALKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALKS opened at $30.85 on Monday. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

