Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 78.7% over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 457.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

