Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 28,641 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $72,230,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $54,998,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

SMAR stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

