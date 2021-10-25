Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,520 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 654,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,053,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

SLF opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

