Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,258,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR opened at $65.49 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

