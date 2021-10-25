Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.44% of Spectrum Brands worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,278 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of SPB opened at $95.26 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

