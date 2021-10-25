Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of United Therapeutics worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $191.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $120.76 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $193.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

