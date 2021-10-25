Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

