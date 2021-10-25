Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 798,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,843 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after buying an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.09 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.