Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $24.21 on Monday, reaching $2,727.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

