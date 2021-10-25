Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALMFF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

ALMFF remained flat at $$25.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

