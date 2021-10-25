American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

