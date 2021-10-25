American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

