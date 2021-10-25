American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

