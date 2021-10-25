American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.
Shares of American Express stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
