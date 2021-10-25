American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

