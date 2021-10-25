American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.34

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 18518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,288,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

