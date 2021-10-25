American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

