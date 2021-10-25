American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Superconductor worth $32,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 280.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 104.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 122.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

