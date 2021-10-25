Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $44,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

