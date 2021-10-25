Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.83. 6,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,258. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.