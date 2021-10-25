Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of AMPL opened at $67.41 on Monday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $70.52.
About Amplitude
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
