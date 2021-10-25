Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AMPL opened at $67.41 on Monday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

