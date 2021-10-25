Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Amplitude stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $70.52.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.