Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amplitude stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

