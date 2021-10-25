Amundi Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,587,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $180,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $201.04. 19,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,041. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

