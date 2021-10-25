Amundi Buys New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,306,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,914,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% in the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 2,248,015 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,596. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

