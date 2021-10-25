Amundi Buys New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,243,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,537,000. Amundi owned about 1.33% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $19,989,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.50. 1,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $250.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.