Amundi Buys Shares of 10,137,203 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,137,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,092,000. Amundi owned about 0.56% of The Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $83.53. 27,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,277. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

