Amundi Buys Shares of 1,338,620 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,789,000. Amundi owned 0.37% of The Estée Lauder Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,061. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

