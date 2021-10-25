Amundi Buys Shares of 14,649,793 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,649,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,014,000. Amundi owned 0.17% of Bank of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.43. 293,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,116,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $399.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.