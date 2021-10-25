Amundi Buys Shares of 7,678,815 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,678,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 108,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,014. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

