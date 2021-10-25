Amundi Makes New $1.09 Billion Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,668,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,237. The company has a market capitalization of $454.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.