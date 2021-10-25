Amundi Makes New $541.28 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,461,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $541,277,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.38% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $239.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

