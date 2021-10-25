Amundi Makes New $678.80 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,987,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $678,800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550,750. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

