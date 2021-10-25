Amundi Takes $449.40 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amundi purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,262,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,404,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.53% of Automatic Data Processing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $218.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

