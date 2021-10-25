Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Man Group plc bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

