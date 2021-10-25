Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post sales of $164.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $149.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.08. 224,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,014. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $172.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $50,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

